Gomes is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Willson Contreras will serve as the DH in the series finale Sunday afternoon, which opens up a spot for Gomes behind the plate. This will be just the third appearance of the season for the veteran, who has two hits in eight at-bats. Gomes has some appeal as a bargain option in daily leagues when he starts, but his playing time doesn't move the needle much in standard formats.