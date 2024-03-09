After going 0-for-2 in a Cactus League game against the Mariners on Friday, Gomes is batting .286 this spring.

Gomes only has one extra-base hit so far in six spring games, though the .286 average is encouraging. The veteran catcher batted .308 for the Cubs last spring training, then went on to have a solid age-35 season, batting .267 and swatting 10 home runs across 116 games. His numbers may not jump off the page, but Gomes should be a solid complement to the younger Miguel Amaya this year, and both figure to see playing time.