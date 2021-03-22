Cleveland recently added Otero to its baseball operations department as an advanced scout, signaling the end of his playing career, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Before spending the 2020 season on the Yankees' restricted list due to presumptive opt out, Otero spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland. Over 358 career relief appearances, Otero posted a 3.39 ERA across 403.2 innings. Since he turned 36 in February and likely would have had to begin the upcoming season in the minors if he signed with an organization, he's instead decided to transition into an off-field role within the sport.