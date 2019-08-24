Indians' Dan Otero: Aiming for Sept. 1 return
Manager Terry Francona is hopeful that Otero (shoulder) will return Sept. 1, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Otero features a dominant 0.90 ERA and has allowed only four hits across 10 innings in nine appearances for Triple-A Columbus. Manager Terry Francona is planning on getting the veteran right-hander back to begin September assuming all goes well until then. With Carlos Carrasco hoping to return around the same time, Cleveland is hopeful that it will add two right-handed arms to its bullpen that leads the league with a 3.40 ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...