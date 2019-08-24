Manager Terry Francona is hopeful that Otero (shoulder) will return Sept. 1, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Otero features a dominant 0.90 ERA and has allowed only four hits across 10 innings in nine appearances for Triple-A Columbus. Manager Terry Francona is planning on getting the veteran right-hander back to begin September assuming all goes well until then. With Carlos Carrasco hoping to return around the same time, Cleveland is hopeful that it will add two right-handed arms to its bullpen that leads the league with a 3.40 ERA.

