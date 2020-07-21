site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Dan Otero: Lands on restricted list
RotoWire Staff
Jul 21, 2020
Otero was placed on the restricted list Tuesday.
The reasoning behind the move is unclear, but Otero won't be available for the start of the shortened season and has no official timeline for his return. The 35-year-old joined the
Yankees on a minor-league deal with offseason after posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with the Indians in 2019. More News
