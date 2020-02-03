Play

Otero signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday as a non-roster invitee.

Otero spent the previous four seasons with the Indians, but he dealt with right shoulder inflammation for most of the season and only managed to appear in 29.2 major-league innings, recording a 4.85 ERA and 1.52 WHIP during that time. The right-hander has been less reliable over the past two seasons following solid production in 2016 and 2017. If injuries occur in the Yankees' bullpen, it wouldn't be surprising to see Otero appear in the majors at some point in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories