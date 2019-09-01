Otero (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list by the Indians on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Otero has been on the injured list sine June 2, but has pitched consistently throughout August with Triple-A Columbus. He's looked strong, working 11.1 scoreless innings while racking up eight strikeouts. Prior to hitting the injured list, Otero posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with the Indians, recording one hold.