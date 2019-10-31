Otero's club option for 2020 was declined and he became a free agent, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The 34-year-old righty had a 4.85 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB in 29.2 innings. At his age and with such a poor strikeout rate, he may struggle to get a big-league deal this offseason.