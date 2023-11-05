The Dodgers declined Hudson's (knee) $6.5 million club option for 2024 on Sunday.
Hudson missed the second half of the 2023 campaign due to a sprained MCL in his right knee. However, he aimed to return to the Dodgers' bullpen if they advanced to the NLCS, so it seems as though he's at least close to full health as he prepares for free agency.
