Hudson struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over St. Louis on Sunday.
Hudson made quick work of the Cardinals with 16 pitches, including five whiffs. The veteran righty was given the shot in the ninth inning after Evan Phillips pitched both Friday and Saturday. Hudson has tossed three scoreless frames with four punchouts to begin the year.
