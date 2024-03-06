Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Hudson "will be in our bullpen," Fabian Ardaya reports.

That presumably means Hudson will be on the roster for the March 20-21 series in South Korea, in addition to the domestic opener on March 28. Hudson is in camp as a non-roster invitee after missing most of the last two seasons with knee issues. He hasn't been overly sharp in 3.2 Cactus League innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, but the Dodgers will bet on the veteran right-hander's track record as they include him in their bullpen.