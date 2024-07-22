Hudson did not walk or strike out a batter during a two-out save in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox.

Evan Phillips was initially called upon to begin the ninth with the Dodgers leading 9-3 but couldn't get of his own way after only recording one out and surrendering two runs after facing six batters. Hudson came in to replace him with the bases loaded and got Masataka Yoshida to ground into a fielder's choice before sealing the game with a fly out. Manager Dave Roberts told reports following Saturday's win that he was a "long ways" from removing Phillips from the closing role and that he would give Phillips "as much runway as he wants" to regain his form, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. However, after Phillips' latest blunder Sunday, it's entirely possible the closing duties for the Dodgers is going to be a committee approach for the time being. It's also possible the Dodgers look for another high-leverage bullpen arm at the trade deadline to address their closer situation. Hudson has now converted three straight save opportunities and sits at six total for the year. He has a 1.56 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 43:7 K:BB in 40.1 innings this year.