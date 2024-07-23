Hudson walked one and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Hudson's importance in the Dodgers' bullpen continues to grow, especially with Evan Phillips no longer being specifically reserved for the ninth inning. Hudson has earned a save in his last four appearances, and he hasn't given up a run over his last 7.2 innings while posting a 9:4 K:BB in that span. The veteran right-hander is up to seven saves as well as 13 holds this year, and he's pitched to a 1.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB through 41.1 innings overall.