Hudson (back) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Hudson was sidelined by a stiff back heading into the All-Star break, but it appears the time off served him well. He hasn't allowed a run over six innings in July, adding a 7:3 K:BB with two saves, one hold and a 1-0 record this month. The right-hander remains a key high-leverage arm for the Dodgers with five saves, 13 holds, a 1.59 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 43:7 K:BB through 39.2 innings this season.