Hudson earned the save against the Tigers on Friday, walking two and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Dodgers deployed saves-leader Evan Phillips in the sixth inning, so Hudson was called upon to protect a 4-3 lead in the ninth and did so despite throwing just 10 strikes on 25 pitches. This was Hudson's first save since May 20, as Ryan Vesia likely would have worked the ninth had he been available Friday. On the year, the veteran owns four saves and 13 holds with a 1.63 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB over 38.2 innings.