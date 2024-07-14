Hudson wasn't available out of the bullpen for Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers due to back stiffness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hudson has been dealing with the injury for the last couple of days, which likely explains why he also went unused in the 11-9 extra-inning loss to Detroit on Saturday, when manager Dave Roberts turned to less-trusted bullpen arms in Ricky Vanasco and Yohan Ramirez late in the game in high-leverage spots. The Dodgers seem to be viewing Hudson as day-to-day with the hope that he'll be ready to pitch coming out of the All-Star break.