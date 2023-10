Hudson (knee) is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game Thursday at Dodger Stadium, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hudson has been sidelined since early July because of a sprained MCL in his right knee and won't be ready for the NLDS, but he is aiming to return to the Dodgers' bullpen if they advance to the NLCS. The veteran reliever resumed facing live hitters in late September and has progressed without issue so far.