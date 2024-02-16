Hudson (knee) is trending toward being on the active roster for the March 20-21 series against the Padres in South Korea, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Friday that Hudson still needs to refine his execution after missing most of the last two seasons with knee issues. However, it does not appear there are any physical limitations for Hudson at this juncture. The veteran reliever is in camp as a non-roster invitee, but it sounds like the Dodgers fully intend to add him to the 26-man roster.