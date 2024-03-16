The Dodgers selected Hudson's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of DodgersNation.com reports.
Hudson had already been told he would be part of the Opening Day bullpen, so his addition was merely a formality. The 37-year-old has missed most of the last two seasons with knee issues but has been superb when on the mound, holding a 1.98 ERA and 35:8 K:BB over 27.1 innings during that span. He figures to be used in a setup role.
