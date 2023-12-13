The Dodgers re-signed Hudson (knee) to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson will earn $2 million if he cracks the major-league roster in Los Angeles, and the deal also includes another $2 million in performance-based bonuses. The veteran reliever made only three big-league appearances in 2023 because of serious knee issues, but he held a 2.96 ERA and 105:21 K:BB in 76 innings between 2021-22 and is expected to carry a clean bill of health into spring training in 2024.