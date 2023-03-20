The Reds released Norris on Monday.
Norris had been in camp as a non-roster invitee and has been cut loose after posting a 6.75 ERA and 5:7 K:BB over 6.2 innings. The veteran southpaw will look to catch on elsewhere, presumably on a minor-league deal.
