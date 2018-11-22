Danny Farquhar: Clears final hurdle
Farquhar (head) has been medically cleared to play baseball again, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
This is exciting news for Farquhar, whose future was uncertain after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm in April that left him in intensive care for weeks and proved life-threatening. The 31-year-old, who owns a career 3.93 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 272.1 major-league innings, noted that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing him since he was outrighted off the White Sox's 40-man roster and became a free agent in October.
