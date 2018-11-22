Farquhar (head) has been medically cleared to play baseball again, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

This is exciting news for Farquhar, whose future was uncertain after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm in April that left him in intensive care for weeks and proved life-threatening. The 31-year-old, who owns a career 3.93 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 272.1 major-league innings, noted that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing him since he was outrighted off the White Sox's 40-man roster and became a free agent in October.