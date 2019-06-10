Yankees' Danny Farquhar: Heading to Triple-A
Farquhar joined Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Michele Steele of ESPN reports.
Farquhar remained in extended spring training while recovering from the brain aneurysm he suffered last April. He's not on the Yankees' 40-man roster but could still make a push for a bullpen spot should he impress at the Triple-A level.
