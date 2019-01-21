Farquhar signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Farquhar suffered a major health in 2018, so this is an encouraging development for the soon-to-be 32-year-old. The right-hander owns a career 3.92 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 272.1 major-league innings, so he should have a good shot at claiming an Opening Day bullpen gig, though nothing is guaranteed given the Yankees' impressive bullpen depth coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Farquhar's return.

