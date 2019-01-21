Yankees' Danny Farquhar: Signs with Yankees
Farquhar signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Farquhar suffered a major health in 2018, so this is an encouraging development for the soon-to-be 32-year-old. The right-hander owns a career 3.92 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 272.1 major-league innings, so he should have a good shot at claiming an Opening Day bullpen gig, though nothing is guaranteed given the Yankees' impressive bullpen depth coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Farquhar's return.
More News
-
Danny Farquhar: Clears final hurdle•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Outrighted from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Discharged from hospital•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Brain surgery successful•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Will remain hospitalized three weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine