Yankees' Danny Farquhar: Likely to make spring debut Saturday
Farquhar said that he's listed among the pitchers available out of the bullpen for Saturday's exhibition versus the Pirates, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Assuming that list remains accurate once the weekend arrives, Farquhar will make his first appearance in a competitive setting since April 20, when he suffered a brain hemorrhage that required emergency surgery. Farquhar received medical clearance in November to resume his career and signed with the Yankees later in the winter, but the club has still taken a cautious approach with his usage this spring. The lefty completed his second simulated game Wednesday and now looks ready to compete for a spot in the big-league bullpen, per Coley Harvey of ESPN.com.
