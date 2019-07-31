Farquhar took a job with the White Sox as a pitching coach, ending his playing career, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Farquhar was released by the Yankees in June and opted to transition to a coaching role after failing to latch on elsewhere. Across parts of seven big-league seasons, the right-hander compiled a career 3.93 ERA and 10.2 K/9 in 272.1 innings.