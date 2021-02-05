Freitas agreed to a one-year, $600,000 deal with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization on Friday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 31-year-old was one of six catchers on Milwaukee's 40-man roster entering spring training, so he'll opt to head to Korea for the 2021 campaign. Freitas has a .200/.268/.288 slash line in 59 big-league appearances, and he's expected to mostly serve as a designated for the Heroes, while also seeing time at first base and behind the plate.