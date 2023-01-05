site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' David Freitas: Joins Dodgers on MiLB deal
Freitas signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday.
Freitas joined the Yankees on a minor-league deal for 2022 and had a .655 OPS at the Triple-A level before he was released in July. The 33-year-old has 59 games in the big leagues under his belt and hasn't played at the highest level since 2019.
