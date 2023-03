Freitas was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freitas slashed .239/.310/.345 last season with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate before being released in early July. He's made the most of his spring training opportunities, posting a .967 OPS in 18 plate appearances, but he's not much more than an organizational depth piece behind major-leaguers Will Smith and Austin Barnes.