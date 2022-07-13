The Yankees released Freitas from his minor-league contract Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Freitas' path to playing time with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was blocked with Ben Rortvedt (knee) in the midst of a rehab assignment with the affiliate and prospect Josh Breaux having recently been promoted from Double-A Somerset, so the Yankees elected to cut ties with the veteran backstop. The 33-year-old hit .239 with two home runs in 126 plate appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season and could catch on with another organization that's in the market for experienced catching depth at the Triple-A level.