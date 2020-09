The Brewers added Freitas to their 28-man roster Wednesday ahead of the wild-card series with the Dodgers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Injured pitchers Brett Anderson (finger) and Devin Williams (shoulder) were left off Milwaukee's roster, opening spots for Freitas and outfielder Ben Gamel. Freitas is expected to serve as the Brewers' No. 3 catcher behind Jacob Nottingham and Omar Narvaez.