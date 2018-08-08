Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Drives in run in return to lineup

Pollock (lower body) started in center field and finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday.

Pollock was held out of the lineup for the Diamondbacks' last two games while dealing with tired legs, but was still able to make pinch-hit appearances in both contests to assuage any concerns about his health. As anticipated, he drew back into the starting nine for the second game of the series and delivered a solid night at the plate, The outfielder is now slashing .281/.343/.469 with three home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs in his 17 appearances since the All-Star break.