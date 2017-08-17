Play

The Diamondbacks optioned Banda to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

The left-hander returns to the aces after he allowed eight runs in four innings Tuesday. Banda sustained a 7.32 ERA in four big-league starts but wasn't much better in the Pacific Coast League at 5.13. The 24-year-old will work on his approach before likely getting the call again in September. In the meantime, the Diamondbacks probably will announce a new starter for Sunday, when Banda was supposed to take the hill.

