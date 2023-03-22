Banda is the only healthy left-handed reliever left in the Nationals' big-league camp and figures to be part of the Opening Day bullpen, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 29-year-old journeyman pitched for three different teams in 2022 with poor results, but Banda has struck out 12 batters in 9.1 innings this spring without allowing a homer. The Nats have gone without a southpaw in their bullpen in the past, so his spot is far from secure, but if he does break camp on the 26-man roster, Banda figures to work in middle relief rather than seeing consistent high-leverage action.