Banda elected free agency Monday.
Banda was one of several veteran minor-leaguers who chose to head to the open market after the Yankees' season came to an end Sunday, when New York lost to Houston in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees outrighted Banda off their 40-man roster in early September after the 29-year-old made two appearance for the big club. He covered 26.2 innings in total in the majors in 2022 across stops with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Pirates, pitching to a 6.75 ERA and 2.10 WHIP.