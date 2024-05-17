Share Video

Banda was traded from the Guardians to the Dodgers for cash considerations Friday.

Banda will head to Los Angeles after playing with the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate in Colombus. The 30-year-old left-hander logged a 2.12 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 25:6 K:BB across 17.0 IP with the Clippers this season.

