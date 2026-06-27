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Twins' Anthony Banda: Blows save in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Banda blew the save in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rockies. He allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out none over two-thirds of an inning.

Minnesota entered the ninth inning with a 7-3 lead, but Eric Orze was unable to close things out, retiring just one of the four batters he faced. Banda was then called upon for the save once the lead was cut down to one run, but he surrendered two doubles and a homer before escaping the frame. Banda has recorded two saves and nine holds through 38 appearances this season, though his 4.54 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB aren't likely to net him regular chances in the ninth inning.

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