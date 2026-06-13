Twins' Anthony Banda: Records two outs, earns win

Banda (2-0) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals after allowing one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Banda entered the game with one out in the eighth inning and allowed a single to JJ Wetherholt that loaded the bases. However, he retired Ivan Herrera with a popout and Alec Burleson with a flyout to end the threat. Banda has been outstanding for the Twins of late and hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 14 appearances (13.1 innings) dating back to May 10, posting a 13:6 K:BB in that stretch.