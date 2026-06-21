Twins' Anthony Banda: Posts second save

Banda struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Yoendrys Gomez worked the eighth inning against the middle of Arizona's order. Banda then got the ninth, and he got Ketel Marte to fly out for the final out after the lineup turned over. Banda has allowed just one unearned run over seven innings in June, adding an 8:3 K:BB. He's at a 4.22 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB across 32 innings this season while adding two saves and nine holds. He should continue to be part of an unsettled high-leverage mix in Minnesota. Banda is one of 12 relievers to log a save for the Twins this season, including seven who have at least two saves.