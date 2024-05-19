The Dodgers selected Banda's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
The left-hander was acquired from the Guardians for cash considerations on Friday and will join the Dodgers without making an appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Banda allowed five earned runs over seven innings for Washington last year but has a 2.212 ERA in 12 appearances at the Triple-A level in 2024.
