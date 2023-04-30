site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-anthony-banda-removed-from-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Anthony Banda: Removed from 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 30, 2023
at
10:35 am ET
•
1 min read
The
Nationals designated Banda for assignment Sunday.
He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster after the Nationals called up reliever Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move. In 10 appearances across seven innings for the Nationals, Banda struggled to a 6.43 ERA and 6:5 K:BB.
More News
03/30/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
03/22/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/04/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read