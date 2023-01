Banda signed Wednesday with the Nationals on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The journeyman left-hander should get the chance to compete for a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen. He made 32 appearances at the big-league level across stops with the Blue Jays, Yankees and Pirates in 2022, logging a collective 6.75 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB over 26.2 innings.