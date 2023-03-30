site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-anthony-banda-lands-bullpen-spot | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Anthony Banda: Lands bullpen spot
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Nationals selected Banda's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Banda will open the season as the Nats' lone left-hander in the bullpen. That means he's likely to be busy, but it's not going to lead to any fantasy value.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read