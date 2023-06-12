The Diamondbacks designated Misiewicz for assignment Monday.

Misiewicz will be removed from a team's 40-man roster for the third time in 2023 after the Royals and Cardinals previously designated him for assignment. The 28-year-old lefty reliever was recently reinstated from the 15-day injured list after missing time with a calf strain. If Misiewicz isn't traded elsewhere or goes unclaimed off waivers, he'll likely remain in the Diamondbacks organization as relief depth at Triple-A Reno.