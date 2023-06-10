Misiewicz was reinstated off the 15-day injured list by Arizona on Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Misiewicz missed three weeks will recovering from the right calf strain that sidelined him in the middle of May. The left-hander will head to the minors and likely see time with Arizona again before the 2023 season comes to a conclusion.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Placed on IL with calf strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Dispatched to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Diamondbacks•
-
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•