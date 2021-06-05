Walker went 0-for-4 in Friday's 5-1 loss to Milwaukee.
Walker was in the starting lineup for first time in three games when Arizona faced a right-handed starter. Manager Torey Lovullo had inserted Pavin Smith at first base against the previous two righties, which had not been a normal practice. Walker is down to .167 (12-for-72) with a .447 OPS against same-sided pitchers in 2021, although he has not exhibited worrisome splits in the past.
