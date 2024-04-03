Walker went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-0 victory over the Yankees.

Walker broke the game open in the seventh inning, launching a 424-foot, three-run shot off Jake Cousins to extend Arizona's lead to 6-0. The 33-year-old Walker is now 7-for-24 with three home runs and eight RBI to start the season. He slashed .258/.333/.497 with 33 homers and a career-high 103 RBI last year.