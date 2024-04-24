Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 14-1 win over St. Louis.

Walker kicked off the Diamondbacks' fun with a three-run blast in the third inning. It was the first of three Arizona homers, as later Kevin Newman (two-run shot) and Pavin Smith (grand slam) added to the rout. For Walker, it was his first home run since April 2, snapping an 18-game drought. With four homers in 25 games to start the 2024 season, Walker is behind the pace established the last two seasons when the first baseman launched 36 (2022) and 33 homers (2023); however, he had just four April home runs in each of those two previous seasons. It seems Walker's more productive months are ahead of him.