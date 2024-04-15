Walker went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.

All three of Walker's hits went for singles, though he jumpstarted the Diamondbacks' five-run fifth inning with a leadoff base hit. Walker is seeing the baseball well early on, slashing .300/.417/.467 but has not recorded an extra-base hit since April 2 and currently owns a .167 ISO.