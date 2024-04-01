Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Rockies. He was also hit by a pitch

For the second time in three days, Walker went deep in the first inning against Colorado. The veteran first baseman drilled 30-plus homers with an OPS over .800 in each of the last year seasons and is off to a strong start in 2024. He's slashing .313/.421/.750 with three extra-base hits and five RBI through four games.